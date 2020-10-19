Last updated: 10/19/2020 02:35 PM Eastern Time

Michael McDonald • Professor, University of Florida
Detailed state statistics and analyses for reporting states
These states are those where I have recent data on mail ballot activity. More states will be added as state reports become available.

Read my analysis for the week ending:

Summary Statistics for Reporting States

Total Voted

Voters have cast a total of 29,648,027 ballots in the reporting states.

Total Voted by Party Registration

Reporting states with party registration data: CA, CO, FL, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, ME, NC, NE, NJ, NM, NV, OK, PA, SD
Party Count Percent
Democrats 7,161,975 53.8
Republicans 3,377,576 25.4
Minor 69,614 0.5
No Party Affiliation 2,712,039 20.4
TOTAL 13,321,204 100.0
In-Person Votes

In-Person Votes by Party Registration

Reporting states with party registration data: CO, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NM, NV, SD
Party Count Percent
Democrats 674,584 44.7
Republicans 511,467 33.9
Minor 4,180 0.3
No Party Affiliation 318,278 21.1
TOTAL 1,508,509 100.0
Returned Mail Ballots

Returned Mail Ballots by Party Registration

Reporting states with party registration data: CA, CO, FL, IA, KS, KY, MD, ME, NC, NE, NJ, NM, NV, OK, PA, SD

Party Returned Ballots Freq. Distribution Requested Ballots Return Rate
Democrats 6,487,391 54.9 23,596,904 27.5
Republicans 2,866,109 24.3 13,220,311 21.7
Minor 65,434 0.6 474,679 13.8
No Party Affiliation 2,393,761 20.3 14,698,557 16.3
TOTAL 11,812,695 100.0 51,990,451 22.7

Turnout as Percent of 2016 Total Turnout

Nationally, voters have cast 21.4% of the total votes counted in the 2016 general election.

Mail Ballots Requested

Voters have requested a total of 82,551,235 ballots in the reporting states.

Mail Ballots Requested by Party Registration

Reporting states with party registration data: CA, CO, DC, FL, IA, MD, ME, NC, NJ, NM, NV, OR, PA, UT

Party Count Percent
Democrats 23,596,904 45.4
Republicans 13,220,311 25.4
Minor 474,679 0.9
No Party Affiliation 14,698,557 28.3
TOTAL 51,990,451 100.0

Registered Democrats have a 10,376,593 ballot request lead over registered Republicans.

Note: Party registration statistics are for states that have party registration. These statistics are not actual votes. By federal law, election officials do not begin counting ballots until Election Day, although they may start the process of preparing ballots for counting in advance.

Mail Ballots Requested by Race and Ethnicity

Reporting states with race or ethnicity data: NC, SC

Race Count Percent
Non-Hispanic White 2,249,410 59.6
Non-Hispanic Black 981,816 26.0
Hispanic 88,219 2.3
Non-Hispanic Asian American 105,976 2.8
Non-Hispanic Native American 9,507 0.3
Other/Multiple/Unknown 337,008 8.9
TOTAL 3,771,936 100.0

Note: Race and ethnicity statistics are for states that ask registered voters to provide their race and ethnicity.

Mail Ballots Requested by Age

Reporting states with age data: CO, OH (partial), PA

Age Count Percent
18 to 24 1,110,720 8.0
25 to 34 1,906,755 13.7
35 to 44 1,808,734 13.0
45 to 54 1,842,082 13.2
55 to 64 2,533,787 18.2
65 and up 4,719,082 33.9
TOTAL 13,921,160 100.0

Mail Ballots Requested by Gender

Reporting states with gender data: CO, NC

Gender Count Percent
Female 1,695,038 55.3
Male 1,239,797 40.5
Unknown 129,665 4.2
TOTAL 3,064,500 100.0