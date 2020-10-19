Last updated: 10/19/2020 02:35 PM Eastern Time
Michael McDonald • Professor, University of Florida
Detailed state statistics and analyses for reporting states
These states are those where I have recent data on mail ballot activity. More states will be added as state reports become available.
Voters have cast a total of 29,648,027 ballots in the reporting states.
Total Voted by Party RegistrationReporting states with party registration data: CA, CO, FL, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, ME, NC, NE, NJ, NM, NV, OK, PA, SD
|Party
|Count
|Percent
|Democrats
|7,161,975
|53.8
|Republicans
|3,377,576
|25.4
|Minor
|69,614
|0.5
|No Party Affiliation
|2,712,039
|20.4
|TOTAL
|13,321,204
|100.0
In-Person Votes by Party RegistrationReporting states with party registration data: CO, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NM, NV, SD
|Party
|Count
|Percent
|Democrats
|674,584
|44.7
|Republicans
|511,467
|33.9
|Minor
|4,180
|0.3
|No Party Affiliation
|318,278
|21.1
|TOTAL
|1,508,509
|100.0
Returned Mail Ballots by Party Registration
Reporting states with party registration data: CA, CO, FL, IA, KS, KY, MD, ME, NC, NE, NJ, NM, NV, OK, PA, SD
|Party
|Returned Ballots
|Freq. Distribution
|Requested Ballots
|Return Rate
|Democrats
|6,487,391
|54.9
|23,596,904
|27.5
|Republicans
|2,866,109
|24.3
|13,220,311
|21.7
|Minor
|65,434
|0.6
|474,679
|13.8
|No Party Affiliation
|2,393,761
|20.3
|14,698,557
|16.3
|TOTAL
|11,812,695
|100.0
|51,990,451
|22.7
Nationally, voters have cast 21.4% of the total votes counted in the 2016 general election.
Voters have requested a total of 82,551,235 ballots in the reporting states.
Reporting states with party registration data: CA, CO, DC, FL, IA, MD, ME, NC, NJ, NM, NV, OR, PA, UT
|Party
|Count
|Percent
|Democrats
|23,596,904
|45.4
|Republicans
|13,220,311
|25.4
|Minor
|474,679
|0.9
|No Party Affiliation
|14,698,557
|28.3
|TOTAL
|51,990,451
|100.0
Registered Democrats have a 10,376,593 ballot request lead over registered Republicans.
Note: Party registration statistics are for states that have party registration. These statistics are not actual votes. By federal law, election officials do not begin counting ballots until Election Day, although they may start the process of preparing ballots for counting in advance.
Reporting states with race or ethnicity data: NC, SC
|Race
|Count
|Percent
|Non-Hispanic White
|2,249,410
|59.6
|Non-Hispanic Black
|981,816
|26.0
|Hispanic
|88,219
|2.3
|Non-Hispanic Asian American
|105,976
|2.8
|Non-Hispanic Native American
|9,507
|0.3
|Other/Multiple/Unknown
|337,008
|8.9
|TOTAL
|3,771,936
|100.0
Note: Race and ethnicity statistics are for states that ask registered voters to provide their race and ethnicity.
Reporting states with age data: CO, OH (partial), PA
|Age
|Count
|Percent
|18 to 24
|1,110,720
|8.0
|25 to 34
|1,906,755
|13.7
|35 to 44
|1,808,734
|13.0
|45 to 54
|1,842,082
|13.2
|55 to 64
|2,533,787
|18.2
|65 and up
|4,719,082
|33.9
|TOTAL
|13,921,160
|100.0
Reporting states with gender data: CO, NC
|Gender
|Count
|Percent
|Female
|1,695,038
|55.3
|Male
|1,239,797
|40.5
|Unknown
|129,665
|4.2
|TOTAL
|3,064,500
|100.0